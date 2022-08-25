e-Paper Get App

MTHL work progressing rapidly, 97% of 'S' segment casting done

The MMRDA is aiming to open the ambitious MTHL bridge by end of next year or early 2024, for which it has implemented a catch-up plan by deploying the labourers in three shifts.

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 10:24 PM IST
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) civil work is progressing rapidly. According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the project implementing authority, the segment casting work is 97 per cent complete. The total segment casting required is 5,382, of which 5,192 segments have been cast, it stated. Meanwhile, the segment erection work has been completed.

To ensure timely completion of work, the MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas will be closely monitoring the project work and also oversee several meetings. In fact, according to the MMRDA, it has held over 40 meetings with the project-related officers and stakeholders to plan the work accordingly.

