MSRTC introduces 15 new Shivneri bus services for Mumbai-Pune travel; plans to acquire 100 electric AC buses

New fleet of buses for eco-friendly transportation |

In a bid to enhance connectivity and promote sustainable transportation, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced the commencement of 15 new Shivneri bus services between Mumbai and Pune, effective from Friday. This move comes as part of MSRTC's ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for comfortable and reliable transportation options between the two major cities.

More options and convenience in Mumbai-Pune travel

These new additions to the e-Shivneri fleet are set to provide commuters with more options and convenience in traveling between Mumbai and Pune. Furthermore, MSRTC has revealed plans to introduce an additional 15 electric air-conditioned Shivneri buses in the coming days, further bolstering its commitment to eco-friendly transportation solutions.

The existing fleet of Shivneri buses, which currently stands at 90, has been instrumental in bridging the gap between Mumbai and Pune, two major economic and cultural centers in Maharashtra. With the introduction of these new services, commuters can expect improved frequency and reduced travel time.

MSRTC to buy 100 electric AC buses

To promote sustainable practices and reduce carbon emissions, MSRTC has taken a proactive step by placing a purchase order for 100 electric air-conditioned buses. Of these, 24 buses have already been received and incorporated into the fleet. The remaining buses are expected to join the ranks in the coming months, showcasing MSRTC's dedication to modernizing their fleet and transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Currently, MSRTC operates a comprehensive network of approximately 15,000 buses across Maharashtra, serving various routes and catering to the transportation needs of countless passengers. By embracing electric buses, MSRTC aims to contribute to the state's environmental goals while providing a comfortable and efficient mode of transportation for its passengers.