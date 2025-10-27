MSEDCL Restructures Bhandup Circle; Creates 5 New Sub-Divisions To Improve Efficiency And Customer Service

MSEDCL introduces five new sub-divisions under the Bhandup Circle to strengthen service delivery and improve response times for consumers | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has carried out a major restructuring in its Bhandup Circle to enhance operational efficiency and deliver improved customer service.

Five New Sub-Divisions Created

Five new sub-divisions have been created — two in the Panvel City Division and one each in Nerul, Vashi, and Wagle Estate (Thane). The restructuring has been implemented across the Pen, Thane, and Vashi divisions under the Bhandup Zone.

Focused Control For Faster Redressal

With more focused administrative control, officials will now be able to handle complaints, maintenance, and billing-related work in a more time-bound and efficient manner.

Clearer Roles For Technical Staff

"Each sub-division will have a clearly defined scope of work to reduce overlap and improve response time. This move will allow engineers and technical staff to concentrate on specific functions such as maintenance, repair, billing, and customer support, leading to quicker redressal of complaints and more reliable electricity SUPPLY," said an official.

Better Coordination And Balanced Workloads

MSEDCL officials said the creation of new sub-divisions will also help balance workloads among employees, improve coordination, and strengthen on-ground service delivery.

While urban areas such as Panvel, Nerul, and Vashi will see significant operational changes under the new setup, minor procedural adjustments are being introduced in rural sections of the Bhandup Circle.

Step Towards Improved Service Quality

The restructuring, officials added, represents an important organisational reform that will ensure consumers receive faster, more efficient, and higher-quality electricity services across the region.

