MSCB scam: Bombay HC seeks state's response on plea against clean chit to Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra government on Monday raised a preliminary objection to the petition filed by an activist in the Bombay High Court against the clean chit given to Ajit Pawar and other accused in the alleged multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale posted the hearing till March 22 with a directive to state's advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to file a detailed reply in the matter.

The bench was hearing a fresh petition filed by activist Surinder Arora through his counsel Satish Talekar seeking to transfer the probe in the matter to the CBI. He challenged the clean chit and the C-summary (closure report) filed by the economic offences wing of the city police in the case, giving a clean chit to Ajit Pawar and 75 other accused including directors of several cooperative banks.

Opposing the plea, AG Kumbhakoni told the judges that Arora's protest petition against the closure report is already pending in the sessions court.

"A detailed probe was conducted after which the EOW filed a closure report before the sessions court. The probe was conducted after the orders of this court in 2019 on a similar plea filed by the same petitioner (Arora)," the AG said.