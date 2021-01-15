MSCB scam: EOW didn’t probe roles of Pawar, nephew, says Arora

In a 73-page protest petition filed against the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the Maharashtra State Co-Operative Bank scam of Rs 25,000 crore, informant Surinder Arora has said that the role of the scam’s ‘kingpin’ and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar was not probed.

None of the aspects of the scam related to the duo were investigated and Sharad Pawar was given a clean chit with a “pre-determined mind to exonerate him”, the petition filed through Talekar and Associates before a special CBI court said.

Pointing out lacunae in the closure report, it said that the investigating officer had visited the 64 units which were given illegal loans and recorded statements of watchmen and clerical staff who were not acquainted with the happenings.

Arora says that "political considerations" were brought to bear on the investigating officer, vitiating the report. The magnitude of the scam in which crores of people dependent on the sugar factories sold by the accused was not considered and not even the financial loss of Rs 25,000 to the exchequer.

The 64-year-old has further averred that in its 63,000-page "intentionally voluminous" closure report, even the basic documents submitted by him were not properly investigated. The investigating officer has not made a single person accused in the scam, as if the episode was an act of God, he added.

He also pointed out that the statements of 75 directors are similar to the extent of even punctuation and called the entire investigation “bogus”.