MSCB Loan Scam: Probe On, Cannot Summon Those Named in FIR, Says EOW

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has stated in its response to the plea of a social worker, before a special court in the a case relating to loss of ₹25,000 to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) by irregularities in loan disbursal, that the investigation being ongoing, the court cannot summon those involved in the crime alleged in the FIR. Named as accused in the FIR are former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and many other politicians cutting across party lines.

The politicians held positions as directors in district cooperative banks. As per the FIR, the banks gave illegal loans to sugar factories and then sold the factories to their own kith and kin at throw-away prices when they were unable to repay the loans, causing the multi-crore loss to the MSCB.

EOW intends to reinvestigate the case

In 2020, the EOW had filed a closure report in the case. Last year, the EOW informed the court that it intends to re-investigate the case. It had said that it found its investigation was lacking on several aspects such as not recording statements of important stakeholders in the sugar factories.

In his plea, Manik Jadhav, the social worker, had sought that the court summon all accused involved in the offences alleged in the FIR as well as direct further investigation. It had also sought that the court reject the closure report filed by the EOW earlier. Jadhav had intervened in the case after the EOW had filed the closure report and had sought that it be rejected.