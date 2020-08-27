MPSC exams postponed due to Covid-19 crisis

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to postpone all exams being conducted by the state Public Services Commission (MPSC) in view of the COVID-19 situation. The revised schedule for the exams will be announced later, state Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar told the council of ministers during its meeting.

"The examinations are being deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Earlier during the day, the Minister of Social Justice Dhananjay Munde in letters to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar had demanded to put off MPSC exams because of a coronavirus pandemic. He argued that the postponement was necessary due to the risk posed by the virus and also because of a lack of training for a large number of students during the lockdown.

Barely an hour after his demand, the state cabinet unanimously decided to postpone MPSC exams till further announcement.