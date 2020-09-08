MoS Prajakt Tanpure tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Prajakt Tanpure tested positive for COVID-19 and has been kept under medical observation. Tanpure is the ninth minister in the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers to test positive for the virus. He could not participate in the two day session of the state legislature, which began on Monday.

Tanpure, who was elected for the first time from the Rahuri assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district, is related to state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil. Tanpure has been engaged in a series of meetings held to decide the timing and the nature of the final year examinations of more than 7.92 lakh students from 13 non-agricultural universities in the state.

Tanpure in a tweet said, “I have been constantly on the field and in touch with people. Despite taking a lot of precautions, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. I am alright, there is no need to worry. I am taking due care of myself; please take care of yourself too. After defeating coronavirus, I will be back to serve you.’’

On September 3, Dairy Development Minister Sunil Kedar tested positive. The following day Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole was detected to be positive.

On August 14, Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil tested positive and has now recovered.

Earlier, three ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde tested positive and later recovered. Later, Mumbai District Guardian Minister and Minister of Ports Aslam Shaikh tested positive and recovered. Minister for Revenue Abdul Sattar and minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode tested positive and recovered. Minister for Soil and Water Conservation Shankarrao Gadhakh-Patil went for home quarantine after his wife was detected to be positive.