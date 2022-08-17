e-Paper Get App

Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to begin today

On the eve of the session, which will conclude on August 25, opposition parties NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena boycotted the tea party hosted by the Shinde government

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Aerial view of the Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai | Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai: The monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature is starting in Mumbai from August 17, with an aggressive opposition making it clear that it will oppose the "unconstitutional" government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On the eve of the session, which will conclude on August 25, opposition parties NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena boycotted the tea party hosted by the Shinde government claiming the state government is not following the democratic procedures.

Leader of Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "The way the government came to power, it is our unanimous view that the Shinde government has not been formed according to stipulated constitutional regulations.

"The Supreme Court verdict on the petitions regarding it is pending. The government has been formed against all democratic values and rules," Pawar said.

Issues like aid to farmers affected by incessant rains, the metro car shed at Aarey, and reversal of several decisions of the Thackeray-led government are likely to dominate the session proceedings, a political observer said.

Read Also
Monsoon Session: Eknath Shinde allocates some of his departments to ministers from his camp
article-image
HomeMumbaiMonsoon session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to begin today

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Mumbai updates: 3 signal failures reported at CSMT; local trains on Central, Harbour line delayed

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

Row over participation of child dressed as V D Savarkar in Kerala school's I-Day event

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Mumbai: Celebs missing, no big cash prize; Dahi Handi celebration with less pomp this year

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Four wheels of express come off track after it hits goods train in Maharashtra's Gondia; no serious...

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head

Assam: Man beheads villager over Rs 500, walks into police station with severed head
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes