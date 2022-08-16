Monsoon Session: Eknath Shinde allocates some of his departments to ministers from his camp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo: PTI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday allocated some of the departments which he holds to the ministers of his camp during the monsoon session beginning on August 17.

Industry minister Uday Samant will hold information technology while Shambhuraj Desai will look after transport in addition to the excise department. The minister of ports and mining Dada Bhuse will hold marketing, food and drug administration minister while Sanjay Rathod will hold social justice and special assistance. The public health and family welfare minister Tanaji Sawant will hold soil and water conservation during the monsoon session.

Moreover, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar will take care of relief, rehabilitation and disaster management, school education minister. Deepak Kesarkar will take care of environment and climate change while employment guarantee scheme and horticulture minister Sandeepan Bhumre will look after ministry of minority development and Auqaf.