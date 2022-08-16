e-Paper Get App

Monsoon Session: Eknath Shinde allocates some of his departments to ministers from his camp

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo: PTI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday allocated some of the departments which he holds to the ministers of his camp during the monsoon session beginning on August 17.

Industry minister Uday Samant will hold information technology while Shambhuraj Desai will look after transport in addition to the excise department. The minister of ports and mining Dada Bhuse will hold marketing, food and drug administration minister while Sanjay Rathod will hold social justice and special assistance. The public health and family welfare minister Tanaji Sawant will hold soil and water conservation during the monsoon session.

Moreover, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar will take care of relief, rehabilitation and disaster management, school education minister. Deepak Kesarkar will take care of environment and climate change while employment guarantee scheme and horticulture minister Sandeepan Bhumre will look after ministry of minority development and Auqaf.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMonsoon Session: Eknath Shinde allocates some of his departments to ministers from his camp

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes