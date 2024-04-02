Monsoon Preparedness In Mumbai At Risk As Model Code Of Conduct Delays Critical Projects

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Several monsoon related works and projects are likely to get affected as the model code of conduct for the upcoming Loksabha election has come into force.

Emergency works such as filling potholes, improvement of Western Express Highway(WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH), maintenance of area traffic control systems in the city and suburbs as well as connecting Gokhale Bridge with C.D. Barfiwala flyover in Andheri will get delayed, fears the officials So, the BMC administration has sought permission from the Election Commission (EC) for more than 50 proposals worth Rs. 400 crores.

The BMC had floated a tender for several pre-monsoon related works last month. However, before they could complete the tendering process and issue work orders, the model code of conduct came into force on March 16. So, the civic body will now require the permission of the election commission to further carry out the work.

"If these pre-monsoon works are not attended to well before the onset of the monsoon, there is a likelihood of flooding due to rain water in several parts of the city, leading to disasters/mishaps. It is therefore imperative to complete these works before and during the monsoon," stated the letter sent by the BMC administration to K.H. Govindraj, Principal Secretary-2, Urban Development department (UD).

"The UD department will scrutinize proposals and further send it, to the EC for their permission. Since some of the work is carried out annually, we are hopeful that the EC will immediately grant us permission to carry out these works," said a senior civic official.

Maintenance of traffic signals

Other than work related to flood mitigation, installation of dewatering pumps across the city, desilting of culverts, the BMC has requested to grant permission for appointing contractors for maintenance of traffic signals in the city and suburbs. "The current maintenance contracts have expired on March 31, 2024, so it is essential to appoint new agencies for the work as the operation of traffic signals cannot be interrupted and the functioning of the signals is important for pedestrian safety and smooth vehicular movement," said an official from the roads department.

Connecting Gokhale bridge with Barfiwala flyover

The merger of Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri and C.D. Barfiwala flyover is under an important project that will be delayed during the Loksabha election.

Read Also Punekars Call For Daily Enforcement Of Model Code Of Conduct, Not Just Before Elections

"As per the consultants' recommendations, specialised agencies need to be appointed to carry out the complex work. Considering the urgency of the work, it is inevitable to invite the tender for this specialised work for connecting both the bridges. If the work is undertaken after the election, then the inconvenience caused to the public will get extended and will add to traffic congestion at the junction," stated the letter seeking special permission of the election commission.