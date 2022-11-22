Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh's son Rishikesh withdraws anticipatory bail plea

Rishikesh Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh has withdrawn his anticipatory bail application today, November 22.
He is also an accused in the money laundering case hoever had never appeared before Enforcement Directorate despite being summoned by the agency.
This is a breaking story, further details awaited
