Money laundering case: Anil Deshmukh's son Rishikesh withdraws anticipatory bail plea

Rishikesh Deshmukh is also an accused in the money laundering case hoever had never appeared before Enforcement Directorate despite being summoned by the agency.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
Rishikesh Deshmukh | File Photo
Rishikesh Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh has withdrawn his anticipatory bail application today, November 22.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

