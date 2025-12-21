 'Money Can’t Bring Her Face Back': Brother Of Bhayandar Leopard Attack Victim Demands Accountability
'Money Can’t Bring Her Face Back': Brother Of Bhayandar Leopard Attack Victim Demands Accountability

A leopard attack in Bhayandar East injured seven people, including a young bride-to-be who suffered severe facial injuries and is undergoing plastic surgery at KEM Hospital. Her brother called the incident a “failure of the system,” blaming unchecked deforestation and poor planning, and questioned accountability as the leopard was later captured.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhayandar Leopard Attack Victims Undergo 6-Hour Plastic Surgery At KEM Hospital, Doctors Say Stable | File Photo

A leopard attack in Bhayandar East near Mumbai has left a family devastated, with a young bride-to-be battling for survival after suffering grievous injuries just weeks before her wedding. The woman was among seven people attacked by the big cat on Friday in the BP Road area near Parijat Society, triggering panic in the densely populated locality.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, the victim’s brother recounted the horrifying ordeal, breaking down as he described her condition. He said she is currently undergoing plastic surgery at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital and is still not stable. “Her wedding was fixed for January and was supposed to take place at our home. Today, the entire family is in deep trauma,” he said, adding that the injuries to her face were severe and life-altering.

The brother also revealed that two other women from the family were attacked in the same incident. “It is not just my sister. My other sister and a relative were also attacked. All three were together when it happened,” he said, questioning the authorities over repeated leopard sightings in the area over the past two days. “This is not fate. This is a failure of the system,” he said, holding unchecked deforestation and poor urban planning responsible for pushing wildlife into residential zones.

He also criticised the compensation announced by officials, saying no amount of money could undo the trauma or restore his sister’s life. “What will we do with money? Can it bring her face back?” he asked.

Following the attacks, the leopard entered a residential building, prompting an emergency response. Teams from Navghar Police, the Bhayandar fire brigade, the Thane forest department and Sanjay Gandhi National Park cordoned off the area. After a six-hour operation, the leopard was tranquilised and safely captured before being shifted to the Leopard Rescue Centre at SGNP for examination and rehabilitation.

