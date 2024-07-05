‘Monetise BEST’s 27 Depots To Tide Over Financial Crisis: BJP MLC Prasad Lad

Mumbai: BJP MLC Prasad Lad | File pic

BJP legislator Prasad Lad on Thursday said BEST should allow commercial development of its depots and redevelopment of colonies on land that the utility owns. BEST has 27 depots around the city, of which several are at prime locations.

The MLC suggested that providing houses at cost-effective rates, similar to those provided to mill workers, would held the utility address its financial challenges. By offering housing to employees and using the remaining space for commercial purposes, the utility could generate a new source of income, he said.

“Can the government address the current lack of recruitment and promotion in BEST, provide a timeline for when the overdue Covid-19 allowance will be paid to employees, and clarify why the gratuity amounts have not been distributed?” Lad asked in the legislative council.

Lad and his colleagues in the BJP, Pravin Darekar and Ramesh Patil, highlighted the suspension of recruitment and promotions, which has increased workload for current BEST employees.

Additionally, the reduction in fares by the BMC has quadrupled the deficit of BEST, they said. Replying to their concerns, Minister of Industries Uday Samant said: “Orders will be given to the commissioner right now, and a review of the recruitment process will be held. If necessary, recruitment will be initiated immediately.”