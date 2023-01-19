Modi in Mumbai: PM flags off Metro lines 2A & 7 on Andheri-Dahisar route

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiModi in Mumbai: PM flags off Metro lines 2A & 7 on Andheri-Dahisar route

PM Modi flagged off the metro lines in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the brand new Metro lines 27A and 7 in Mumbai, the first of several inaugurations planned on his visit.

The 35 km long elevated metro corridor will run from Andheri to Dahisar. Modi flagged off the metro lines in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Modi Mumbai Speech LIVE: 'Shinde-Fadnavis pair will fulfil dreams of Mumbaikars,' says PM
article-image

CM Shinde even took this opportunity to take a dig at the MVA, who he claimed tried to stop the development works in Maharashtra.

"A few people wanted that PM Modi does not get to do this, but just the opposite is happening. MVA Govt had halted development works in Maharashtra," Shinde said at the inauguration event.

