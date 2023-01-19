Modi in Mumbai: THESE 8 projects worth ₹ 38,800 crore dedicated by PM | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore today at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex.



In all, the eight projects were part of the Prime Minister's function:

Mumbai Metro 2A & 7 - Phase II

Mumbai 1 Mobile App

National Common Mobility Card

Seven Sewage Treatment Plants

Free Healthcare

Three New Hospitals for Mumbaikars

Road Concretisation Project

CST Redevelopment Project

Metro 2A and 7

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A, also known as Yellow Line, connecting Dahisar East and D N Nagar is around 18.6 km long, while Mumbai Metro Line 7, having Red Line identification, connects Andheri East with Dahisar East is around 16.5 km long.



Mumbai 1 Mobile App

At the function, he also launched Mumbai 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card. The mobile app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.



National Common Mobility Card

The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash as this card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience.



Redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus



He also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration and to conserve and restore the world-famous iconic structure to its past glory. The project will be executed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore.



Seven sewage treatment plants

A total of seven sewage treatment plants were launched, with PM Modi laying the foundation stone. It will be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will come up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 Million Litres Daily.



20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana

In another project to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana were inaugurated. These centres will provide essential medical services such as health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free.

3 Hospitals

Foundation stone was also laid to redevelop three hospitals in Mumbai - 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home.



Mumbai roads concretisation project

The controversial Mumbai roads concretisation project was also launched. Around 400 km of roads will be concretised and the project is already in a political slugfest between Shiv Sena Uddha Balasaheb Thackeray and Balasahebchi Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde-BJP.



This project will be undertaken by spending about Rs 6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2,050 km in Mumbai, over 1,200 km of roads are either concretised or are in the process of being concretised.