Mumbai Metro 2A and 7 lines: Route, stations, fares - All you want to know

Mumba: Starting at 4 pm on Friday, the commuting experience for Mumbaikars will become better in the western suburbs with Metro Lines 2A and 7 becoming open.



Now, in all, 35.1 km of metro rail and another 11.4 km of the existing Versova - Andheri - Ghatkopar will be available to connect the western suburbs.



Metro Line 2A has a total of 17 stations

Dahisar (East), Upper Dahisar, Kandarpada, Mandapeshwar- I.C. Colony, Eksar, Borivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Kandivali (West), Dahanukar Wadi, Valnai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri (West).



While Metro Line 7 has 14 stations

Dahisar (East), Ovari Pada, Rashtriya Udyan, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon (East), Jogeshwari (East), Mogra and Gundavali.



Dahisar East metro station is a common station for both metro lines. To change to Metro Line 1, one can get off at Andheri (West) and Gundavli stations.

Capacity



On Metro 2A and 7 lines, currently, there are 22 trains of 6 cars each, which will gradually increase to 44 trains that are being manufactured by BEML. Each of the trains has a passenger capacity of 2,308 passengers - 310 seating and 1,998 standing passengers.



Timings



These metro trains will be operated between 6 am to 10 pm with a frequency of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 mins in non-peak hours.

Fares

These trains are designed for driverless operations along with communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems. However, during initial phases, the trains will be manned by train operators. Eventually, the system will be upgraded to unmanned train operation in future.



The ticketing system now also has a combination of paper tickets, smart cards and Mobile tickets. The National Common Mobility Card will be accepted as a common mobility card.



All the stations along both corridors are provided with exclusive first aid rooms, drinking water, public conveniences, etc.



For women, security staff have been deployed at all the stations. All metro trains have been incorporated with women's helpline numbers as well as all trains have a dedicated coach.



Approximately 50 to 60 CCTV cameras have been provided at each of the metro stations covering the platform area, concourse area and street level. The surveillance system is equipped with the latest video analytics features for surveillance like Intrusion detection, abandoned, and unattended object detection and crowd estimation. The monitoring is done on a real-time basis through the operations control centre.



The environment-friendly structures have been Indian Green Building Council Certificatied, have LED lights for energy conservation and reduce the emission of 23.13 thousand tonnes CO2.



A toll-free helpline for women, senior citizens, children and differently-abled will be 1800 889 0808, and for all commuters, it is 1800 889 0505.

