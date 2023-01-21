Mumbai: Costs of newly inaugurated Metro 2A, 7 mount by 7% due to delays, inflation

Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 that were inaugurated on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have witnessed an escalation in construction cost by as much as 7%.

The Yellow Line (Metro 2A) operates between Dahisar East and Andheri West, while the Red Line (Metro 7) connects Dahisar East with Gundavali (Andheri, Western Express Highway).

'Delay meant materials were procured at higher price'

As per the earlier contract with the construction companies, ₹12,618 crore was spent on building the Mass Rapid Transit System. With delay in project completion, the cost has scaled.

A senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official said, “The delay meant that the materials were procured at a higher price as well. Inflation is one of the major factors.” Usually, infrastructure projects get completed beyond the deadline set and end up in cost escalations.

Contractor penalised to the tune of ₹36 lakh for delay

As reported earlier by the Free Press Journal, reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application received by city-based activist Anil Galgali has revealed that so far the MMRDA has penalised the contractors of Metro 2A ₹36 lakh for the delay. These penalties have been levied on electrical companies.

While the Metro 2A corridor was initially scheduled to be ready by December 2019, Metro 7 was scheduled for completion in October 2019. “The MMRDA has shown stinginess in levying penalties, considering the delay in work completion,” said Mr Galgali.

Work underway for extending two lines

Now, construction work is underway to extend these two lines. The Metro 2A will reach Mankhurd and will pass through Bandra, Kurla, Chembur, Govandi.

On the other hand, Metro 7 will be extended on both ends – Dahisar East as well as Andheri East. On its southern side, it will be connected with the international airport, while Dahisar East will see an extension up to Mira-Bhayandar.

Construction work on these extensions are underway and in different stages of completion. For example, the establishment of a car depot at Mankhurd is half complete. But that is not the case with Dahisar East-Bhayandar Metro. The MMRDA and the State Government is yet to finalise a plot for the car shed.