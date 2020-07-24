Moderate to heavy rain in next 24hrs

After five days of sporadic light showers, intermittent sunshine and mostly dry conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours at isolated places in Mumbai and its adjoining areas. IMD officials have also issued a yellow alert for the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for Saturday and Sunday.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD, said the rainfall intensity was likely to increase over the weekend. Moreover, there is a yellow alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next 24 hours.

“Rain enhancement is expected in the coming days due to active monsoon conditions along the west coast and interior Maharashtra from Saturday under the influence of changing weather systems in the Arabian Sea,” Hosalikar said.

Meanwhile, a drop in rain activity this week has led to hotter conditions across Mumbai. The maximum and minimum temperatures hovered around 32.2 degrees Celsius and 27.4 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity of around 93 per cent respectively, at both Colaba and Santacruz.

Doctors have urged people to take extra precautions during the monsoon to avoid contracting dengue, leptospirosis or malaria. They have urged residents of housing societies to keep their premises and surroundings clean, to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in disposed goods. “Mumbaikars should visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting and sore throat. They should avoid self-medication and eat healthy, to boost their immune system,” said a doctor.