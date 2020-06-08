Mobile shop break-in at Kurla, valuables worth Rs 8lakh stolen

Mumbai: Unidentified men broke into a mobile shop in Kurla on the night intervening Saturday and Sunday and decamped with mobile phones and accessories worth Rs 8 lakh.

Police said the accused persons had broken into the shop by cutting the shutter using a gas cutter and fled with 55 mobiles of various companies and other accessories along with cash. Kurla Police have booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery, house break-in and trespassing. Police are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footages of adjacent shops as the accused decamped with the shop's CCTV DVR as well.