 'Mob Attack Or Self Defence?’, Assault On Sikh Brothers In Lonavala Sparks Questions Over Attempt To Murder Charges, Community Demands Fair Probe
'Mob Attack Or Self Defence?’, Assault On Sikh Brothers In Lonavala Sparks Questions Over Attempt To Murder Charges, Community Demands Fair Probe

Community representatives have demanded a transparent inquiry after two Sikh brothers were allegedly assaulted in Lonavala following a minor dispute. Serious charges, including attempt to murder, were reportedly filed against the brothers, who say they acted in self-defence. Leaders have sought clarity from police and urged fair treatment for all parties.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Screengrab from Instagram

Lonavala: The recent assault on two Sikh brothers in Lonavala has triggered demands for a fair and transparent investigation, with community representatives questioning the serious charges filed in the case and urging the Maharashtra government to ensure justice without bias.

According to details shared by Gurjyot Singh, a coordinator from the Mahayuti alliance, the incident involved brothers Akashdeep Singh and Navdeep Singh, residents from near Pune, who were allegedly attacked by a group of 10 to 15 local villagers following a minor dispute. The coordinator described the episode as “deeply disturbing” and said violence over trivial issues has no place in a civilised society.

He, however, raised concerns over the police action, stating that serious charges such as attempt to murder were reportedly invoked against the two brothers, who have claimed they were acting in self-defence to protect themselves and their sister. He also questioned whether similar stringent charges had been applied to those who allegedly initiated the assault, stressing that justice must be balanced and based on facts rather than perception.

The coordinator said he would soon meet officials from the Lonavala police as well as the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, to seek clarity on the charges and the course of the investigation. He also plans to approach Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Home Minister Yogesh Kadam, requesting a transparent, state-level enquiry into the matter.

Emphasising communal harmony, he noted that Maharashtra has long been home to a large Sikh population living with dignity and mutual respect alongside the Marathi community. He appealed to Sikhs across the country and abroad not to view the incident as reflective of the state’s ethos.

“Maharashtra has always stood for law, order, and justice for every community. We believe in unity, not division. Let the truth come out through a fair enquiry,” he said, expressing confidence that the authorities would ensure justice to all parties based on the facts of the case.

