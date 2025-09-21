MNS Workers Protest At Malad Bar After Man Killed In Late-Night Brawl, Demand Police Action Against Owner | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged a protest at Gurukrupa Bar and Restaurant in Malad West following the tragic death of 36-year-old Kalpesh Bhanushali in a violent dispute that occurred early Thursday morning. The party criticized the bar for remaining open late into the night, claiming its operations contributed to the fatal incident.

The protest came after news surfaced that Bhanushali was attacked by a group of men at the bar between 1.30 am and 2.30 am. He was reportedly struck with 12 beer bottles and stabbed with knives, and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital. The accused, including Sanjay Makwana, who knew the victim, allegedly returned with several associates to carry out the attack. One accused, Hemant Patel, 20, has been arrested, while Makwana and others remain at large.

Speaking during the protest, MNS workers demanded strict action against Gurukrupa Bar, arguing that it had flouted operational norms by staying open past midnight. Party members held banners condemning late-night alcohol sales and called for tighter regulations to prevent similar tragedies.

Police confirmed that the incident began over a minor dispute when Bhanushali went to the bar to collect a food parcel. The restaurant manager told him it was about to close, which led to a verbal altercation. Makwana, nearby at the time, intervened, and the confrontation escalated into violence.

Bhanushali’s brother, Paresh, said, “If the bar had closed on time, my brother would have been safe. The accused were buying liquor while my brother was talking to the manager. Later, they returned and attacked him.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Jadhav confirmed a murder case has been registered, and police are searching for the remaining suspects. The MNS has vowed to continue its protest until the authorities ensure accountability for both the accused and the bar owner.