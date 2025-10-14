MNS Files Complaint Against Ghansoli-Based Fake Placement Firm Cheating Local Youths | Representative Image

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has lodged a formal complaint at the Koparkhairane Police Station against two individuals accused of running a bogus placement agency that allegedly duped scores of educated but unemployed Marathi youths by promising them lucrative job opportunities.

According to MNS Navi Mumbai City President Gajanan Kale, the accused, identified as Ajay Pandey and Raghvendra Pandey, were operating a firm named D-Tech Data Solution from a commercial space in Shree Manoshi Complex, Sector 3, Ghansoli, near Ghansoli railway station.

The duo allegedly used social media platforms and online job portals to obtain personal data of job seekers. They reportedly contacted the candidates, calling them for interviews and promising placements in reputed companies. However, after conducting fake interviews, the accused demanded Rs 2,500 as a registration fee and an additional Rs 2,000 for a typing test, claiming it was part of the recruitment process.

Victims were thus made to pay between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000 each, with assurances of placement in back-office or accounting roles matching their qualifications. Instead, the candidates were sent to unrelated call centers, where they realized they had been cheated.

When the victims returned to the agency demanding refunds, they were given evasive replies. Some were told they would receive their money back after 180 days of “working,” while others found their calls and messages blocked. MNS claimed that the agency was scamming 50 to 100 youths daily, amounting to a fraud of Rs 2.5 to Rs 5 lakh per day.

Kale further alleged that despite several complaints made by victims to Koparkhairane Police, only non-cognizable (N.C.) reports were registered and no firm action had been taken. The Pandey brothers, he said, have been running similar rackets under different company names for several years.

The MNS has demanded that a First Information Report (FIR) be immediately filed against the accused for financial fraud and that all victims be refunded. The party has also warned of an intense agitation if the police fail to act prompt.

