MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Eknath Shinde: Key Issues On Redevelopment & Uran Murder Case Addressed

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with a delegation of his party office bearers, met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday and had a discussion on various issues including the redevelopment of BDD Chawls, police colonies, availability of homes for them and handing the Uran murder over to fast track court.

आज ३ ऑगस्ट २०२४ रोजी सन्माननीय राजसाहेबांनी, महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेनेच्या शिष्टमंडळासोबत, महाराष्ट्र राज्याचे मुख्यमंत्री मा.श्री. एकनाथजी शिंदे यांची भेट घेऊन राज्यातील विविध प्रश्नांविषयी सविस्तर चर्चा केली. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांनी तात्काळ प्रशासनाला आदेश देत यावर तातडीने… pic.twitter.com/9UsE8XeUAK — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) August 3, 2024

One Important Demand Receives Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Approval

Raj got one of his important demands approved by the CM which is about the BAMS students, who have completed their course outside the state but are willing to do post-graduation in colleges from Maharashtra. Earlier, the state students who completed their course from other states were unable to get admissions in the institutes from the home state to complete their post-graduation. Now, the students from the state even if they have done their degree courses from the other states will have a fixed quota for the post-graduation, a release from the CM's office has said.

Those present during the meeting included MLA Raju Patil, former MLAs Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai, party spokesman Sandeep Deshpande and others. Senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

Raj earlier announced his intention to contest 200-250 seats independently in the upcoming assembly elections.