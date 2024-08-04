 MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Eknath Shinde: Key Issues On Redevelopment & Uran Murder Case Addressed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Eknath Shinde: Key Issues On Redevelopment & Uran Murder Case Addressed

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Eknath Shinde: Key Issues On Redevelopment & Uran Murder Case Addressed

Raj Thackeray also got one of his important demands approved by the CM which is about the BAMS students, who have completed their course outside the state but are willing to do post-graduation in colleges from Maharashtra.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with a delegation of his party office bearers, met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday and had a discussion on various issues including the redevelopment of BDD Chawls, police colonies, availability of homes for them and handing the Uran murder over to fast track court.

One Important Demand Receives Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Approval

Raj got one of his important demands approved by the CM which is about the BAMS students, who have completed their course outside the state but are willing to do post-graduation in colleges from Maharashtra. Earlier, the state students who completed their course from other states were unable to get admissions in the institutes from the home state to complete their post-graduation. Now, the students from the state even if they have done their degree courses from the other states will have a fixed quota for the post-graduation, a release from the CM's office has said.

Read Also
After Backing Mahayuti In Lok Sabha Polls, Raj Thackeray's MNS To Go Solo In Maharashtra Elections:...
article-image

Those present during the meeting included MLA Raju Patil, former MLAs Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai, party spokesman Sandeep Deshpande and others. Senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

Raj earlier announced his intention to contest 200-250 seats independently in the upcoming assembly elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Eknath Shinde: Key Issues On Redevelopment & Uran Murder Case...

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Eknath Shinde: Key Issues On Redevelopment & Uran Murder Case...

Video: Woman Falls Into 100-Ft Gorge While Taking Selfie In Maharashtra's Satara; Rescued By Locals

Video: Woman Falls Into 100-Ft Gorge While Taking Selfie In Maharashtra's Satara; Rescued By Locals

Delhi: UPSC Aspirant From Maharashtra Dies By Suicide; Cites Depression & Pressure In Note

Delhi: UPSC Aspirant From Maharashtra Dies By Suicide; Cites Depression & Pressure In Note

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Today, Orange Alert Issued; AQI In...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Today, Orange Alert Issued; AQI In...

Mumbai: Dongri Police Arrest 2 In Connection With Attack On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad's Vehicle

Mumbai: Dongri Police Arrest 2 In Connection With Attack On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad's Vehicle