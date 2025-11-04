MNS Accuses CIDCO, Navi Mumbai Airport Of Ignoring Marathi-Speaking Locals In Recruitment Drive

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has accused CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai International Airport administration of sidelining local and Marathi-speaking candidates in the ongoing recruitment process, despite the state government’s policy mandating 80% reservation for locals in employment.

‘Betrayal of Sons of the Soil’

Addressing a press conference in Belapur, MNS spokesperson and Navi Mumbai City President Gajanan Kale claimed that information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act revealed CIDCO had not framed any policy to ensure job opportunities for local and Marathi-speaking residents in the airport project.

“This is a betrayal of the sons of the soil. Neither has any such policy been framed, nor does CIDCO have data on how many locals have been employed so far,” Kale said.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, expected to generate around one lakh jobs across four terminals, is allegedly prioritizing outsiders over locals in its first phase of recruitment.

Youths Cheated with False Job Promises

Kale also presented evidence showing that a company based in Ayodhya duped several youths by promising jobs at the airport.

“One young man was cheated of ₹88,000 by this company, and his father, a poor tea seller, narrated his ordeal at our press meet,” Kale added.

Agri-Koli Community Also Affected

MNS Belapur Division President Bhushan Koli alleged that members of the Agri-Koli community were also misled by CIDCO’s unfulfilled assurances.

“CIDCO had promised skill development programmes to help locals qualify for airport jobs. But due to their apathy, the training programmes were discontinued. Now, local candidates are being forced to pay lakhs of rupees to private centres for similar training,” Koli claimed.

MNS Warns of Protest

Issuing a stern warning, the MNS said that if Marathi-speaking candidates continue to be ignored, the party would launch a massive joint protest under the leadership of Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

“For Maharashtra Sainiks, uprooting the runway is not a difficult task. As per Raj Thackeray’s orders, we will ensure that not a single flight takes off from this airport if locals are ignored,” Kale warned.