MMRDA Set To Launch Second TBM 'Arjuna' For Mumbai's Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel; Borivali-End Tunnelling Awaits Land Acquisition | File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to launch 'Arjuna', the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), for the ambitious Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project, marking another milestone in the construction of what will be India's longest urban road tunnel.

As per sources Arjuna TBM likely to be launched in a few days, if not it may be launched on August 15th. Besides the launch of this TBM, MMRDA other projects that includes SCLR Phase 2, Chembur Metro station on Line 2B and Mumbai Monorail to be commissioned along with it.

The launch follows the commissioning of the first TBM, 'Nayak', in April this year. While Nayak has already begun excavation from the Thane end, Arjun, the second TBM is expected to commence tunnelling shortly. Together, the two machines will excavate the twin tunnels from the Thane side.Arjun is derived from a tree species found in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

However, tunnelling from the Borivali end is likely to begin later as land acquisition is still underway, sources familiar with the project said.

According to officials, four giant Tunnel Boring Machines will eventually be deployed for the project. Two—Nayak and Arjuna—will operate from the Thane end, while two more will be launched from the Borivali side after the required land is handed over.

Sources said the Borivali launch site was occupied by around 300 project-affected families (PAPs). Most of them have already been rehabilitated in Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and MHADA housing, while around 15 to 20 familiesare yet to be shifted. Officials said these remaining families are expected to be offered rehabilitation housing of their choice to expedite the acquisition process. Orders for the remaining two TBMs have already been placed and the machines will be brought to Mumbai once possession of the land is secured.

Hard-rock TBM built for challenging geology

Arjuna is a large-diameter single-shield hard-rock Tunnel Boring Machine designed specifically for excavating through the basalt rock formations beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The machine comprises three major shield sections—the front shield, middle shield and tail shield—which provide stability during excavation and tunnel lining.

It is equipped with an advanced segment erector system that installs the precast concrete lining simultaneously as the tunnel advances. The system features a rotation capability of ±200 degrees, a 2,000 mm telescopic stroke, 2,500 mm travel length, vacuum suction plates for lifting tunnel segments, laser-based positioning for accurate alignment and an automatic segment detection system to improve precision and safety.

Officials said the sophisticated cutting, thrust, drilling and navigation systems have been designed to ensure efficient tunnelling while maintaining safety in difficult hard-rock conditions.

India's longest urban road tunnel

The Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project spans 11.84 km, comprising 10.25 km of twin tunnels and 1.59 km of approach connectors.

Once completed, it will become the longest urban road tunnel in the country, providing a direct underground connection between Tikuji-Ni-Wadi at Manpada in Thane and Ekta Nagar in Borivali.

The twin tunnels will each have three lanes, including an emergency lane, and will run at depths of up to 23 metresbelow the surface. Cross-passages connecting the two tunnels will be constructed every 300 metres to facilitate evacuation and maintenance.

Each of the four TBMs being deployed for the project is fitted with a 13.2-metre diameter cutterhead. The cutterhead diameter exceeds that of the TBMs deployed for the Mumbai Coastal Road tunnels.

Project officials had earlier indicated that both Nayak and Arjuna are expected to excavate around 6.09 km each from the Thane end, while the two TBMs from Borivali will each bore approximately 5.75 km.

Faster travel, lower emissions

The tunnel is expected to transform east-west connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Currently, travelling the 23-km stretch between Thane and Borivali via Ghodbunder Road takes around one to one-and-a-half hours, depending on traffic. Once operational, the journey is expected to be reduced to around 15 minutes, significantly easing congestion on Ghodbunder Road.

The project is also integrated with the upcoming Thane Coastal Road and regional highway network, enabling vehicles from Nashik, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai to bypass Thane city and directly access the tunnel. On the Borivali side, the tunnel will connect with flyovers leading towards Dahisar, Andheri and Borivali West.

MMRDA estimates the tunnel will carry nearly 80,000 vehicles daily by 2029, reducing congestion and vehicular emissions across the corridor.

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Focus on environmental protection

As the alignment passes beneath the ecologically sensitive Sanjay Gandhi National Park, tunnelling is being carried out using TBMs to minimise surface disturbance and environmental impact.

The project also includes compensatory plantation of around 11,000 trees, along with mechanical ventilation, smoke detection, firefighting systems, LED lighting and internationally compliant road signage.