Maharashtra To Set Up Special Benches To Resolve Waqf Land Entry Disputes, Orders Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday directed the establishment of special benches under all Divisional Commissioners to expedite the disposal of disputes involving Waqf Board entries on privately owned and ancestral lands across the state.

Illegal Waqf Entries to Be Removed After Legal Verification

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya, Bawankule said the special benches would examine the factual status of disputed land records and ensure their speedy and uniform resolution. He instructed officials to immediately remove any Waqf entries found to be illegal, in accordance with the law, and initiate further legal action wherever required.

The minister reviewed a case involving alleged Waqf Board entries on the land of tribal farmers in Darebhangi village of the Kalwan–Surgana Assembly constituency in Nashik district. MLA Nitin Pawar attended the meeting, while the Nashik District Collector participated via video conference.

Government Says Similar Cases Reported Across Maharashtra

Bawankule said such disputes are not confined to Nashik and have surfaced in other parts of Maharashtra as well. To ensure timely and consistent disposal of similar cases, the government has decided to constitute special benches headed by the respective Divisional Commissioners.

During the meeting, the Revenue Minister also directed officials to expedite the process of restoring Aakari fallow lands in Dhaner Digar, Kharde Digar and Punad Nagar villages to their original landowners. He further instructed the department to submit a proposal for funding and construction of a new Revenue administrative building in Surgana, an aspirational taluka.

Reiterating the government's focus on administrative efficiency, Bawankule said the Revenue Department should aim for "zero pendency" so that citizens do not have to make repeated visits to government offices. He emphasised that cases relating to the land rights of tribal communities should be accorded the highest priority and resolved within stipulated timelines.

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