Maharashtra To Fast-Track Cruise Terminal At Bhagwati Port To Boost Konkan Tourism: Minister Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane announced that the Bhagwati Port cruise terminal project will be expedited to strengthen tourism and create jobs in the Konkan region | File Photo

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday said the state government will expedite the development of a modern cruise terminal at Bhagwati Port in Ratnagiri, describing the project as a major step towards strengthening coastal tourism, generating employment and driving economic growth in the Konkan region.

Speaking at a review meeting held at Mantralaya, Rane said the proposed cruise terminal would leverage the Konkan coast's natural beauty, historical heritage and tourism potential to position Ratnagiri as a prominent cruise tourism destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Tourism And Economic Growth

He said the project is expected to provide world-class passenger facilities while giving a significant boost to the region's tourism economy. According to the minister, the terminal will play a key role in enhancing Ratnagiri's visibility on the global tourism map and contribute to the overall development of Maharashtra's maritime tourism sector.

Rane said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is giving top priority to port infrastructure and coastal tourism in the Konkan region. He expressed confidence that the Bhagwati Port cruise terminal would emerge as a catalyst for tourism, trade and employment across Ratnagiri and the wider Konkan belt.

Employment Opportunities

The minister said the project is expected to create substantial employment opportunities for local youth while benefiting sectors such as hospitality, transport, tour operations, handicrafts, fisheries and small-scale industries. He added that the development would open new business avenues for local entrepreneurs and accelerate the region's economic growth.

Project Progress

Rane said the project has already received administrative approval, while the process for environmental and other statutory clearances is being expedited. The Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS) has been completed, and work on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in its final stages.

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Directing officials to speed up implementation, the minister instructed them to complete all technical and administrative formalities at the earliest. He also emphasised that the project should be executed with a focus on modern infrastructure, environmental conservation, sustainable development and the welfare of local communities.

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