Maharashtra To Allocate Khopoli Fish Seed Centre Land For Water Storage Project, Fisheries Interests To Be Protected: Minister Nitesh Rane

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed the proposed Khopoli water storage project and assured protection of the Fisheries Department's interests | File Photo

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday assured that the state government would safeguard the interests of the Fisheries Department while allocating land occupied by the Khopoli Fish Seed Centre for a proposed water storage project.

Speaking at a review meeting held at Mantralaya, Rane said the government would arrive at a practical and legally sound solution through coordination among all concerned departments without adversely affecting fish seed production or the interests of the fisheries sector.

Review Meeting Held

The meeting reviewed the proposed water storage project on land belonging to the Fisheries Department within the jurisdiction of the Khopoli Municipal Council. MLA Mahendra Thorve, Fisheries Department Secretary Ramaswamy N., Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, the Raigad District Collector, who attended virtually, and other senior officials were present.

Rane said the Khopoli Fish Seed Centre is an important facility for fish conservation and aquaculture development in Maharashtra. He stressed that any decision regarding the land would give top priority to maintaining fish production, fish seed generation and the welfare of fishermen.

He added that the government is committed to finding a balanced solution within the legal and administrative framework in consultation with the Revenue Department, Town Planning Department and other concerned agencies.

Balanced Solution Planned

The Minister said directions had earlier been issued for a proper valuation of the land. Following this, the Town Planning Department has submitted its report, and the required administrative process for further action is now underway.

Reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening the fisheries sector, Rane said the Fisheries Department's objective is to enhance the state's fish seed production capacity, ensure the availability of quality fish seed to fishermen and promote higher fish production.

He said any decision regarding the Khopoli centre would therefore be taken keeping Maharashtra's long-term fisheries development in mind.

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The Minister added that the state government is examining the proposal positively and is working with all concerned departments to finalise a solution that protects the interests of the Fisheries Department while facilitating the proposed water storage project.

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