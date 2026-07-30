Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews JNPA Expansion Plans, Vadhavan Port Project To Boost Maritime Infrastructure

Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed JNPA's expansion plans and the Vadhavan Port project during his visit to Uran | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Uran and reviewed ongoing development works and the port’s future expansion plans as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s maritime infrastructure.

Rane held discussions with JNPA Chairman Gaurav Dayal, Maharashtra Maritime Board Chief Executive Officer P. Pradeep, JNPA Secretary and General Manager Manisha Jadhav, and senior officials from the JNPA and the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Review Of Port Development

During the visit, Rane reviewed the JNPA’s existing handling capacity, multimodal connectivity, modern infrastructure and plans to expand container-handling capacity. He was also briefed on various initiatives being undertaken to promote environmentally sustainable port operations.

The minister also discussed training programmes being conducted by the JNPA in collaboration with international organisations, with a focus on enhancing skills and strengthening the capabilities of personnel in the maritime sector.

Focus On Future Expansion

Rane reviewed the development plan of the ambitious Vadhavan Port project being developed in Palghar district through the joint participation of the Central and Maharashtra governments.

The discussions covered a range of issues related to expanding the capacity of Maharashtra’s ports, developing world-class infrastructure, strengthening the state’s multimodal logistics network and positioning Maharashtra as a major global maritime trade hub.

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Call For Better Coordination

Rane stressed the need for closer coordination between the Centre and the state government to ensure the effective and timely implementation of maritime development projects.

He also emphasised the importance of adopting modern technology, promoting skill development and creating world-class facilities to accelerate the growth of Maharashtra’s maritime sector.

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