Minister Nitesh Rane Seeks Centre's Priority Nod For Maharashtra's Sagarmala 2.0 Port & Fisheries Projects |

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has sought priority approval from the Centre for the state’s proposals under the Sagarmala 2.0 programme, aimed at boosting port infrastructure, fisheries, coastal connectivity and the maritime economy.

Fishing Harbours & Coastal Connectivity

Rane met Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a representation seeking early clearance for the projects proposed by Maharashtra under the flagship programme.

The proposed projects include modernisation of fishing harbours, development of coastal infrastructure, improved multimodal logistics connectivity, promotion of coastal shipping and inland waterways, and expansion of maritime tourism.

Proposals Aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047

Rane said timely implementation of the projects would accelerate port-led development in the state and strengthen Maharashtra’s maritime ecosystem. He also highlighted their potential to generate employment, attract private investment and provide a boost to the coastal economy.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has already submitted detailed project proposals in line with the framework prescribed under Sagarmala 2.0. Rane urged the Centre to consider the proposals on priority, stating that they were aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The minister expressed confidence that early approval of the projects would strengthen Maharashtra’s port infrastructure and fisheries sector while consolidating the state’s position as a leading maritime hub.

Rane also reiterated the state government’s commitment to sustainable and integrated port-led development through strategic investment in maritime infrastructure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/