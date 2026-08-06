Maharashtra Reviews PESA Implementation, Discusses Mobilisers’ Demands And Gram Sabha Strengthening Measures |

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with the PESA Mobilisers Sangharsh Samiti to discuss various demands raised by the organisation and reviewed measures to strengthen the implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) across the state.

Focus on Digital System, Training and Clear Role Definition

The meeting focused on improving the implementation of the PESA Bhumi digital system, ensuring regular updating of Gram Sabha proceedings and resolutions, providing training to women employees and other field staff, and equipping PESA mobilisers with clear guidance on their roles, responsibilities and operational procedures.

Officials also reviewed the implementation of directions issued by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, particularly regarding changes in the sanctioned strength of Gram Sabha Mobilisers and the proposal to appoint one mobiliser for every PESA Gram Panchayat. Necessary instructions were issued to district-level authorities to ensure effective implementation of these measures.

Existing Framework to Continue Pending Central Decision

The government directed officials to continue with the existing operational framework until the Centre takes a final decision on the proposed changes.

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During the discussions, emphasis was laid on strengthening Gram Sabhas under the PESA Act, safeguarding the rights of tribal communities and ensuring the effective delivery of government welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Jaikumar Gore, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, Rural Development Department Secretary Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Tribal Development Department Secretary Vijay Waghmare, and other senior officials.

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