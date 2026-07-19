Mumbai Infra Update: MMRDA Approves Direct Foot Over Bridge Linking Metro Line 4 Station With Godrej Campus In Vikhroli

MMRDA has approved a direct foot over bridge connecting Metro Line 4 with the Godrej commercial campus in Vikhroli | File Photo

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has approved the construction of a direct foot overbridge (FOB) connecting a Metro Line 4 station with the Godrej commercial campus in Vikhroli, marking another step towards improving last-mile connectivity across Mumbai's expanding Metro network.

The proposal is only the second private development in the city to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from MMRDA for direct access to a Metro station. Earlier, a similar connectivity project was approved for Oberoi Mall on Metro Line 7.

Direct Metro Access Approved

The proposed FOB will allow employees, visitors and commuters to directly access the Godrej campus from the Metro station without having to cross the busy LBS Road. Officials said the link is expected to improve pedestrian safety, reduce travel time and encourage greater use of public transport.

Under MMRDA's policy, commercial and residential developments seeking direct connectivity with Metro stations are required to pay a one-time, non-refundable development fee. The applicant is also responsible for the entire cost of designing and constructing the FOB and must pay an additional 6 per cent of the construction cost towards MMRDA's supervision charges. Every proposal undergoes detailed technical, structural and safety scrutiny before approval.

As part of the approval, Godrej & Boyce has paid a ₹10 crore one-time, non-refundable development fee to MMRDA and will bear the entire cost of constructing the FOB.

The cheque was handed over by Anup Mathew, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Enterprises Estates Division, Godrej Enterprises Group, to MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee and other officials.

MMRDA officials said the model has already demonstrated success through the direct Metro access provided to Oberoi Mall, allowing commuters to enter the commercial complex directly from the station without stepping onto the main road.

More Projects Under Review

The authority is also evaluating several similar proposals, including one from the Bharat Diamond Bourse on Metro Line 2B. If approved, the direct connectivity is expected to benefit nearly 40,000 daily users while reducing pedestrian movement on surrounding roads and encouraging Metro usage.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The Government has introduced this policy to provide direct Metro access to major commercial and residential developments, thereby strengthening last-mile connectivity. It is a win-win model for both commuters and the Metro system. While direct connectivity encourages more people to use the Metro, resulting in higher fare revenue, the one-time development fee and other Non-Fare Box Revenue generated under this policy further strengthen the financial sustainability of the Metro network. This innovative approach enables us to expand and sustain world-class public transport infrastructure without placing the entire financial burden on commuters."

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said, "We are receiving encouraging responses from commercial establishments and residential developments seeking direct Metro connectivity. Every proposal undergoes rigorous technical and safety scrutiny before approval. These initiatives improve last-mile connectivity, reduce congestion around Metro stations, strengthen commuter convenience and generate sustainable non-fare revenue that supports the long-term financial health of the Metro network."

Focus On Last-Mile Connectivity

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, "Last-mile connectivity is one of the most important factors influencing public transport usage. Through this initiative, MMRDA is creating seamless integration between Metro stations and major commercial and residential destinations while ensuring that the cost of such connectivity is borne by the beneficiary institutions. This not only improves commuter experience and promotes higher Metro ridership but also supports the financial sustainability of Maha Mumbai Metro. We welcome more eligible developments to partner with us while maintaining the highest engineering and safety standards."

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According to MMRDA, the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to integrate Metro stations with major commercial and residential developments, reduce dependence on road-based access and improve the overall commuting experience while generating additional non-fare revenue for the Metro network.

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