MMRDA To Construct 7 FOBs Along Metro Line 9 In Mira-Bhayandar To Boost Commuter Safety And Connectivity

New foot over bridges planned along Metro Line 9 aim to improve pedestrian access and safer travel across busy roads in Mira-Bhayandar | File Photo

Mumbai, June 1: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), to ensure commuter safety and urban mobility, will construct seven Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) along the Mumbai Metro Line 9 corridor, from Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayandar, covering a length of 11 km and a total of eight stations.

These vital infrastructure upgrades are being delivered under the Authority’s flagship Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) initiative, which aims to ensure seamless, convenient, and secure access to metro stations while enhancing the overall travel experience for citizens.

According to the MMRDA, approvals for the construction of these bridges were obtained from its 287th Executive Committee, including permission from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers.

Multi-modal integration to improve accessibility

Building upon the Multi-Modal Integration initiatives implemented for Metro Lines 2A and 7, MMRDA has planned similar interventions for Metro Line 9 to ensure efficient integration of various modes of transport and improve accessibility within station influence areas.

The new FOBs are strategically designed to address key pedestrian mobility challenges across two of Mumbai’s busiest arterial routes—the Western Express Highway and Mira-Bhayandar Road. With road widths ranging from 30 to 60 metres and high vehicular traffic, the grade-separated walkways have been identified as essential for safe crossings and effective commuter dispersal.

The FOBs will also help reduce pedestrian dependency on signalised crossings at busy junctions. This is expected to improve traffic flow by optimising signal timings while ensuring safer pedestrian movement.

As civil works on Metro Line 9 near completion, and with Phase I already commissioned on April 7, 2026, MMRDA is prioritising the timely delivery of these FOBs. The goal is to ensure that safe, grade-separated pedestrian facilities are available to the public from the first day of full metro operations.

Rs 82.09 crore contract awarded for FOB construction

To facilitate timely execution of the project, MMRDA has appointed M/s Speco Infrastructure JV M/s PRS Infraprojects LLP as the contractor for the construction of the seven Foot Over Bridges under Package 1 of Metro Line 9 at a cost of Rs 82.09 crore.

The agency will be responsible for executing the works in accordance with the approved Multi-Modal Integration plan, ensuring safe, accessible, and seamless connectivity for commuters.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “While expanding Mumbai’s metro network, it is equally important to ensure that commuters can access and use these systems safely, conveniently, and seamlessly. Multi-Modal Integration plays a critical role in connecting people from their homes, workplaces, and surrounding neighbourhoods to metro stations through well-planned pedestrian and transport infrastructure. Maharashtra is witnessing rapid growth in metro connectivity, with nearly 50 kilometres of metro lines being added every year. Our objective is not only to build metro corridors but also to create an efficient and commuter-friendly transport ecosystem where people can travel effortlessly across Mumbai. The Foot Over Bridges being developed along Metro Line 9 are an important step towards achieving this vision by enhancing safety, accessibility, and overall commuter convenience.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman, MMRDA, Eknath Shinde, said, “The success of any public transport system depends not only on the infrastructure itself but also on how easily and safely people can access it. The Foot Over Bridges being developed along Metro Line 9 are an important step towards creating a seamless and commuter-friendly transport network. By prioritising pedestrian safety and last-mile connectivity, we are ensuring that citizens can travel with greater convenience while encouraging wider use of public transport. Such initiatives are essential for building a modern and well-connected Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

MMRDA highlights benefits of commuter-focused infrastructure

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, I.A.S., Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “Multi-Modal Integration is a critical component of modern urban mobility planning. The proposed Foot Over Bridges along Metro Line 9 have been carefully planned to improve pedestrian movement, enhance station accessibility, and support efficient dispersal of commuters within station influence areas. By integrating these facilities with the metro corridor, MMRDA is working towards providing a safer, more convenient, and seamless travel experience for citizens while strengthening the overall public transport network of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

Details of Foot Over Bridges

A total of seven FOBs is planned under Package 1 of Metro Line 9 at the following locations:

Western Express Highway (WEH)

1. Dahisar Toll Naka

Length: 145 metres

2. Miragaon

Length: 87 metres

Mira-Bhayandar Road

3. Kashigaon

Length: 92 metres

4. Shivar Garden

Length: 80 metres

5. Maxus Mall

Length: 83 metres

6. Veg Sagar Hotel

Length: 88 metres

7. Sai Baba Nagar

Length: 80 metres

Key features

All seven FOBs have been designed with commuter convenience and safety as a priority and will be equipped with:

● Staircases

● Lifts for universal accessibility

● CCTV surveillance systems

The standard width of all proposed FOBs will be 3 metres.

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Benefits to commuters and citizens

The proposed FOBs will provide significant benefits for both Metro Line 9 passengers and the public by:

● Providing safe and convenient pedestrian crossings across busy arterial roads

● Reducing the risk of pedestrian accidents

● Improving accessibility to Metro Line 9 stations

● Facilitating smoother movement of commuters within station influence areas

● Supporting efficient dispersal of passengers during peak hours

● Enhancing integration between metro services and other modes of transport

● Contributing to increased metro ridership through improved last-mile connectivity

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