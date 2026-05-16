MMRDA Completes Major Foot Over Bridge Connecting Brahmand Junction To Tikuji Ni Wadi Metro Station In Thane | File Pic

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed the erection of a major Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting Brahmand Junction to Tikuji Ni Wadi Metro Station in Thane, overcoming significant engineering and logistical challenges along the busy Ghodbunder Road corridor.

Four Massive Steel Girders Installe

According to MMRDA officials, the bridge construction involved the installation of four massive steel girders, each measuring 59.63 metres in length and weighing 252 metric tonnes. The girders were erected at a height of 6.167 metres above Ghodbunder Road, one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s busiest traffic corridors, while operating under an existing metro viaduct.

Officials said the project posed severe spatial and operational constraints due to limited working space and continuous vehicular movement below the structure. Despite the challenges, the entire girder erection was completed with precision, safety and coordinated execution.

Heavy Machinery and Team Deployment

The complex operation required deployment of heavy machinery including two pullers with multi-axle carriers, two cranes with 250-metric-tonne capacity, one 800-metric-tonne crane and four supporting cranes with 15-metric-tonne capacity. A dedicated team of over 60 engineers, supervisors and allied staff was involved in executing the operation.

MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee described the completion of the girder erection as a proud milestone for the authority and praised the engineering team involved in the project.

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Commissioner's Statement on Engineering Feat

“Kudos to our dedicated team of 60-plus engineers and staff for this outstanding engineering feat. The successful erection of four massive steel girders for the new Foot Over Bridge connecting Brahmand Junction to Tikuji Ni Wadi Metro Station was executed with precision under the existing metro viaduct above busy Ghodbunder Road,” Mukherjee said.

He added that the bridge would significantly improve pedestrian safety and connectivity for citizens in Thane.

The FOB is expected to provide safer access for commuters travelling to and from the metro station while easing pedestrian movement across the heavily congested Ghodbunder Road stretch.

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