Smoke Incident In Train Coach Exposes Counterfeit Electrical Equipment Racket In Central Railway, Raising Safety Concerns | File pic

Mumbai: A smoke incident inside a train coach has led to the exposure of a counterfeit electrical equipment racket in Central Railway, raising serious concerns over passenger safety and procurement fraud in the railway system.

March 7 Incident and Faulty Circuit Breaker

The matter surfaced on March 7, 2026, when smoke was noticed inside Coach after a Motor Protection Circuit Breaker (MPCB) allegedly failed to trip during a high-voltage situation. The malfunction prompted an immediate technical inspection by Central Railway officials, who found the device defective and potentially dangerous.

The investigation later uncovered that the MPCBs had been supplied by a Kolkata-based firm under a railway tender floated in November 2025. The company had claimed the devices were genuine products of a reputed electrical manufacturer and had submitted test certificates along with the consignment delivered in January this year.

Independent Verification Confirms Counterfeits

However, suspicion over the equipment led Central Railway to seek independent verification from the manufacturer. The probe revealed that the supplier was not an authorised dealer and the MPCBs supplied to the railway were counterfeit. Officials also found that the test certificates attached with the equipment were forged. The manufacturer’s technical team subsequently confirmed that several of the supplied devices were fake.

Following the findings, the Senior Material Manager at Matunga Workshop lodged a complaint at Shahu Nagar Police Station. An FIR has now been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Railway officials said the use of counterfeit electrical protection devices could have had “serious safety repercussions” if the issue had gone undetected. Central Railway has assured strict action against those involved and said further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/