Illegal Constructions Mushroom Along NH-61 In Kalyan's Mharal And Kamba Areas, Residents Fear Major Accident Risk |

Kalyan: Illegal constructions are rapidly mushrooming along National Highway-61 in Kalyan’s Mharal, Varap and Kamba areas, raising serious concerns over public safety and traffic management. Several structures are allegedly being erected dangerously close to the highway without maintaining the mandatory safety distance, triggering fears of a major accident in the near future.

Alleged Negligence by Local Administration

Despite the growing number of unauthorized constructions, the local administration and Kamba Gram Panchayat have allegedly failed to initiate strict action, prompting allegations of negligence and collusion from residents.

According to local citizens, illegal buildings are being openly constructed with the alleged support of the Kamba Gram Panchayat. One such construction is reportedly underway at Survey No. 116 in Mauje Kamba, falling under the jurisdiction of Kamba Gram Panchayat. A person identified as Chavan is allegedly carrying out the construction of a ground-plus-three-storey RCC building without obtaining the necessary permissions from the concerned authorities.

Safety Norms Violated and Traffic Impact

Residents have alleged that several safety norms and construction regulations are being blatantly violated during the ongoing work. Construction material is reportedly dumped along the highway, narrowing the road space and creating inconvenience for motorists. In addition, heavy vehicles parked illegally near construction sites are worsening traffic congestion in the area.

Locals also complained that dust pollution caused by the continuous construction activity has become a major problem for commuters as well as nearby residents. They warned that if the authorities continue to ignore the issue, the situation could soon lead to a serious mishap.

Rapid Urban Growth and Rampant Illegal Constructions

The Mharal, Varap and Kamba belt in Kalyan Rural has witnessed rapid urban growth in recent years due to its proximity to the city. However, residents claim that the development has also resulted in rampant illegal constructions along both sides of NH-61. They alleged that the inaction of the administration and lax monitoring by the gram panchayat have emboldened builders to violate highway safety norms without fear of consequences.

Citizens have now demanded immediate intervention from the district administration, including demolition of illegal structures, removal of encroachments and strict action against officials found responsible for permitting unauthorized constructions near the highway.

Gramsevak's Response on Builder's Aggressive Behaviour

Commenting on the issue, S.S. Patil, Gramsevak of Kamba Gram Panchayat, said, “A notice has been issued to the concerned builder. However, the builder is behaving aggressively and refusing to cooperate. We will now escalate the matter and submit a complaint to the Kalyan Tehsildar.

Meanwhile, complainant Roshan Ubale alleged that constructions are being carried out in blatant violation of National Highway regulations.

Buildings are being constructed dangerously close to the highway, which poses a major safety threat. The administration must fix accountability and take immediate action before a tragedy occurs,” Ubale said.

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