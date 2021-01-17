MMRDA seeks consultant for automated rapid transport system in Bandra Kurla Complex

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is seeking consultants for an automated rapid transport system (ARTS) in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). It is the third call issued by the authority, allowing bidders to make submissions till February 2. The first tender was issued in August, 2020, for appointment. However, it has been under process till date.

The scope of work includes carrying out techno-economic feasibility study, design and bid process for ARTS. In a bid to encourage last mile connectivity in the commercial hub of the city (BKC) , the authority wants to introduce ARTS. In fact, the hub observes congestion in peak hours and those travelling to BKC from Kurla and Bandra Railway stations through public transport -BEST buses and shared auto rickshaws- suffer a lot of inconvenience. According to a 2017 study of the G block of BKC alone, around 50,000 vehicles enter during peak hours in a day. Therefore, MMRDA is focussing on improving last and first mile connectivity here.

Reportedly, MMRDA introduced electric (E)-bikes for BKC commuters by tying up with a private operator YULU. It provides 100 e-bikes for commuters travelling within BKC and from Kurla and Bandra Railway stations. "Though the E-bike is yielding good response, it is not enough. More such services should be introduced to improve connectivity," stated MMRDA official.

Meanwhile, it also has a plan to make BKC roads signal-free with an equal street concept for a day. This means no vehicular entry in BKC for a day, enabling citizens to ride their bikes or undertake other leisure activities.