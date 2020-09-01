MMRDA & YULU start e-bike service in BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in association with YULU, has started e-bike services today within Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Now, commuters can hire an e-bike from Kurla and Bandra Railway stations to BKC.

According to MMRDA, in the first phase, there are 18 bike stations in BKC, which will be subsequently increased as per demand. To avail the facility, one has to pay Rs 5 as unlocking charges and then Rs 1.5 for every one minute of the ride. Besides this, there will also be a monthly recharge facility and bonus of 20 per cent to 100 per cent offered to the riders.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency will sanitise the e-bikes frequently and will take sufficient care of the allied facilities, it clarified.

RA Rajeev, MMRDA commissioner appreciated YULU for joining hands with MMRDA and offering this service, said, "Nearly two lakh people come from Kurla and Bandra stations to BKC every day. About three lakh people alight at these two stations daily, of which 70 per cent (2 lakh) of them commute to BKC either on foot or use auto rickshaws. Therefore, the e-bike service will facilitate easy commuting experience to these two lakh people. Our focus is to provide last mile connectivity and, like YULU, we invite all other such agencies to come forward and provide such services here. Kurla and Bandra stations will get integrated to BKC."