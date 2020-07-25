MMRDA gears up for integrated ticketing system

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated work to introduce an integrated ticketing system to provide a seamless travelling experience. It has floated two tenders: first inviting agencies to develop integrated ticketing system software and second looking for banking partners to handle the transactions, said Bapu Pawar, the joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, who is also the spokesperson.

MMRDA is currently undertaking several infrastructure development projects that include 337 kilometres of the Metro network in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Considering the future mobility plan, MMRDA plans to introduce one ticketing system for all the modes of transportation.

The integrated ticketing system will also work for monorail, BEST buses, app-based cabs and the suburban railways apart from Metros once operational, according to the MMRDA.

Interestingly, MMRDA has been planning to introduce an integrated ticketing system for quite a long time. It also called several tenders, looking for agencies to carry out the work. However, till date, no progress has been made. In February 2020, MMRDA launched a dummy metro travel card, which will allow users to access all metro lines.

Currently, the different transport modes in Mumbai have its own ticketing system. Metro One Pvt Ltd also has its own smart card, besides a mobile app to buy tickets digitally. Mumbai monorail has a token system. For hiring taxis and auto-rickshaws and BEST buses, commuters have to pay in cash. Though Mumbai is a commercial capital of the country, it is yet to upgrade its ticketing system. Around the globe, big metros cities already have integrated ticketing systems providing seamless travelling experience.

Meanwhile, Minister Aditya Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with the MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajeev and took stock of all infrastructure development projects. In the meeting, he also assured to provide support and cooperation to all projects undertaken by the authority.