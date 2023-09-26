MMRDA Appoints Contractor For Metro Route 4 & 4A Depot Construction | File pic

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has appointed a contractor for the construction of the Mogharpada Depot in Thane. The depot will serve Metro Routes 4 and 4A, connecting Wadala to Gaimukh with stops at Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane, and Kasarvadavali.

Mumbai Metro Routes 4 and 4A are vital transportation links connecting two major cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Significant progress in Mumbai to Thane metro network

According to MMRDA, significant progress is being made in the construction of the Mumbai to Thane metro network. M/s. SEW-VSE (JV), the L1 bidder for Mogharpada depot, has been approved and accepted at the lowest bid of Rs. 9,05,00,00,000/- for the construction of the depot. The depot will cover an area of approximately 42.25 hectares at Mogharpada and will include various facilities such as stabling yards, an operational control center, administrative buildings, maintenance and workshop buildings, an auxiliary substation, staff quarters, and other necessary infrastructure. The depot will have 64 stabling lines (32 present and 32 for future provision), 10 inspection bay lines, and 10 workshop lines.

In another development, MMRDA has approved the tender for laying a ballastless track to connect Mulund Fire Station to Gaimukh Station and Depot. M/s. Apurvakriti Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed for this task. The tender for this work was accepted at a cost of 121,55,91,349/-, which is 7.29% less than the initial tender amount.

According to Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, MMRDA Commissioner, the construction of the metro route is well underway, and it is essential to build the depot promptly to ensure its availability to the public as soon as possible. "The track construction will also commence alongside the depot. We have selected contractors for both tasks, and work will begin shortly," he said.