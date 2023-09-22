Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project Inches Close To Completion With 96.60% Work Done: MMRDA 

FPJ

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project is nearing completion, with an impressive progress rate of 96.60%. Spanning around 22 kilometers, this sea bridge is set to connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development.

"Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project. During his inspection, Mukherjee meticulously reviewed the project's progress and held a productive meeting with the stakeholders. The project is currently on track, with an impressive completion rate of 96.60%" said an official of MMRDA.

State-of-the-art construction methods

The MTHL project is being implemented in three packages for civil works, with package 4 focusing specifically on the intelligent Transport System (ITS), Automated Toll collection system, and electrical works. The bridge itself showcases the utilization of Orthotropic steel deck (OSD) spans, ranging from 65m to 180m in length - a pioneering application in India. This project serves as a testament to the use of unique products and state-of-the-art construction methods.

According to MMRDA, as part of the project, a total of 1212 lighting poles will be installed, with approximately 20% already in place. These poles are equipped with a Central Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) and have been specifically designed to withstand the challenges of being situated in the deep sea.

"Notable features of these poles include their suitability for saline environments, corrosion-free polyurethane coating, galvanization to prevent rust and prolong lifespan, structural design to withstand high wind velocities, and uniform illumination throughout the bridge. Additionally, the street lighting poles will be equipped with a Lightning Protection System to safeguard against potential damage caused by lightning," said an official.

MMRDA commissioner inspecting the on-going work. | FPJ

Project to boost connectivity

One of the key advantages of the MTHL project is its ability to provide faster connectivity to various important locations, including the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, JNPT Port, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Mumbai-Goa Highway. This improved accessibility will not only enhance transportation but also contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the region.

A significant milestone

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, expressed his satisfaction with the remarkable progress made thus far, stating, "The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project is a significant milestone in the development of our region. It will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the area. I am pleased to witness the remarkable progress achieved, and I commend the efforts of all the stakeholders involved in making this project a reality."