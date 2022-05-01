'Mission Raftaar': Mumbai-Delhi travel time to be reduced by 30% as Railway puts route on fast-track

In the coming days, the travel time between Mumbai and Delhi will be reduced by more than 33 per cent after March 2024.

"Railway targeting to complete the up-gradation of Mumbai Delhi routes up to 160 kmph by March 2024," said a railway official on Sunday.

Currently, Rajdhani is the fastest express train for the Mumbai-Delhi route covering 1,386 km distance in 15 hours 40 minutes at an average speed of 89 kmph.

"On Saturday, VK Tripathi, CEO and chairman of Railway board reviewed the progress of the project. During the review, concerned officials assured him that this project will be completed before March 2024," said a WR official who was also part of the review meeting held on Saturday.

The project is being done under the 'Misson Raftar' which is in full swing. Out of the total 56 tenders, 42 have been finalised, while 14 will be finalised soon," said an officer of WR.

"Increasing the speed of the Mumbai-Delhi section to 160 kmph will ensure up to 60% increase in the average speed of passenger trains and doubling of an average speed of freight traffic,” said an official.

Currently, around 90 passenger train services and an equal number of freight trains run on the Delhi-Mumbai corridor daily. "Once this route is upgraded to 160 km per hour speed, there will be scope for launching more passenger trains in the section. This will reduce the waiting list of passengers in some of the popular trains as many more such services with similar facilities will be on the offer," said an official.

Railway officials believe that after the completion of the project, 25 per cent of commuters will prefer to take the Rajdhani as the train will allow them to stay connected to the internet at all times.

The role of WR, in the execution of this project, is extremely important as it covers the biggest stretch (almost 50%) of the Mumbai-Delhi route between Mumbai Central to Nagda.

"Increasing the maximum speed on the route will also increase the chance of introduction of semi-high speed trains like the Vande Bharat express and allow such trains to unlock its full to travel at a speed of 160 kmph,” said an official.

The scope of the project includes fencing, automatic train protection systems, and automated mechanised diagnostic systems, which will considerably enhance safety and reliability.

A railway official said, “The Delhi-Mumbai sector also covers Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. So, passengers of seven states in total, stand to gain from improved infrastructure.”

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 08:48 PM IST