Railway Board chief reviews Unified Command & Control Centre in Mumbai

VK Tripathi, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board visited the Unified Command & Control Centre (UCCC) at Divisional Railway Manager’s office, Mumbai Central, on 1st May 2022.

He was accompanied by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway; Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-charge), Western Railway, Principal Heads of the Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and other senior railway officials of WR.

The chairman inspected the Unified Command & Control Centre thoroughly and appreciated the advanced technology being used. He also appreciated the functioning of the command centre which enables easy data collection, and data monitoring and helps in making real-time decisions, improving safety and resource optimization.

Thereafter, Tripathi interacted with media representatives. Addressing the gathering, he said that Indian Railways is progressing at a fast pace and is contributing immensely to the development of the nation. "Indian Railways have electrified 80% of the entire network and will soon accomplish the target of 100% electrification," he said.

He further informed that IR achieved the highest-ever performance in the previous financial year in terms of New Line, Gauge Conversion, Doubling, Electrification, etc. IR also achieved a 15% growth in freight loading in 2021–22 which is the highest ever growth in a financial year.

He apprised that there is no paucity of funds & Indian Railways is getting full support from the Central Government to complete the projects.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:38 PM IST