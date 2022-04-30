Central Railway gears up with monsoon preparations

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central & Western Railway reviewed the monsoon preparations of Central & Western Railway. Principal Head of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of Mumbai division were also present. Senior Officers of Mumbai divisions gave presentations on the monsoon preparations done by the respective Railways.

Guiding the officers, Lahoti said that all monsoon related work should be completed before the target date. He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure 24x7 monitoring at all the vulnerable locations and to work in close co-ordination with State Government and Municipal Corporations.

To ensure smooth and disruption free services during ensuing monsoon, Central Railway has geared up with monsoon preparations such has removal of muck, cleaning culverts and drains, trimming trees, scanning boulders, provision of high wattage pumps at locations vulnerable for water logging, provision of multi-section digital counters etc.

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division carried out monsoon precautionary measures on its suburban network as well as in ghats thoroughly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:06 AM IST