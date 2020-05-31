Mission Begin Again: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Govt announces phase-wise opening of lockdown; here are the guidelines

A day after the Central Government announced an extension of the lockdown in the COVID-19 Containment Zones till June 30 and a phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has also come up with its guidelines for the phase-wise opening of the lockdown.

The phase-wise opening is only with respect to the non-containment zones and will come into effect on June 1 and shall remain effective till to June 30.

Phase I (with effect from June 3):

i. Outdoor physical activities: Individual physical exercises like cycling jogging/running/walking shall be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public/private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies/institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium.

The outdoor physical activities will be allowed between 5 am to 7 pm. No group activity will be permitted. However, children should be accompanied by an adult. People are advised to stay outdoors only for the purposes of physical activities for limited duration. People are permitted to use only nearby/neighbourhood open spaces. Long-distance travel will not be permitted. People are advised to avoid crowded open spaces, read the guidelines.

ii. Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitization.