Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full new list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 31

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,940 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state to 65,168.

As many as 99 patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said.

1,084 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day. So far 28,081 patients have recovered from the virus infection in Maharashtra.

34,890 patients are undergoing treatment.

Out of 99 deaths reported on Saturday, 54 were reported from Mumbai alone.

Forty of 99 deaths took place in the last two days while the rest took place between May 6 to 27 (but were reported later), the statement said.

There are 3,169 containment zones in the state, 5,51,660 people are in home quarantine and 72,681 in institutional quarantine.

The worst affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Mumbai and surrouding areas accounts for 49,575 cases and 1,478 deaths.

Now, there are only 775 active patients with 1,158 cured as reported by NMMC.