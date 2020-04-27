Missing your beer? You could try out these Doolally Workshops at home instead

The novel coronavirus outbreak in India has seen many deprived of items that have not been deemed essential. From restaurants and salons to products such as alcohol -- despite a slight relaxation in the lockdown for parts of the country, such outlets and vendors have now been shut for over a month.
In some places the absence of alcohol has set people to take drastic steps including suicide or consumption of other hazardous alcohol bases products, including but not limited to sanitizers.
But if you can't march down to a restaurant or bar to sit and enjoy a pint of beer, why not do the next best thing? Doolally is now organising online workshops that you can participate in from the confines of your home. And sure, this may not be quite what you'd hoped for, but given the virus and lockdown, this might be a great time to learn something new.
Here are the classes that are being offered in the near future:
1. The Logic of Mandarin by Anantika Mehra:
She will cover different types of language systems, do an overview of the Pinyin romanization system, and teach how characters are put together. You will also learn how to use the online Chinese dictionary.
When : Tuesday, 28th April 6pm to 7:15 pm
Where : Online
Fee : Rs. 300
2. Dot Mandala Workshop by Prajakta:
Create a wonderful art piece with the material available at home. All you need is a surface like diary cover, paper, mobile cover, etc, fevicryl acrylic colours & for tools - pencils, pens, tooth picks, cotton buds, lipsticks, etc.
When : Wednesday, 29th April, 6 pm to 8 pm
Where : Online
Fee : Rs. 500
3. How to manage your Investments in Current Market Scenario :
The market is down by almost 27% in the past 1 month and many of us first-time investors are facing the brunt of it. Meet the experts from Wealth Cafe Financial and get answers to your questions and understand how to manage your money in current times. Questions that will be answered are: 1) How to Manage your Monthly Cashflow? 2) How should you Invest in Current Markets? 3) Should you buy more in Equity? 4) Should you sell your existing funds? 30 mins of open Q&A with our expert trainers. Emails post the webinar will be shared with all the registerees.
When : Friday 1st May, 6 pm to 7:30 pm
Where : Online
Fee : Rs. 250
4. 'You Can Uke!' - Ukulele workshop by Team Ukexperience :
UKExperience' is a ukulele community which thrives to reach music to everyone with the help of one of a small yet mighty instruments - "UKULELE" The team has held multiple workshops, uke-jams and various other fun ways of bringing music to everyone around. Join in with UKExperience now to be a part of the most amazing and fun Ukulele community!
When : Saturday 2nd May, 6 pm to 7 pm
Where : Online
5. Book Nook 124: Online by The Reader's Tribe :
Nerd out online to get through the lockdown. Join The Reader's Tribe on Zoom with other readers to talk about your favourite reads!
When : Sunday 3rd May, 3 pm to 5 pm
Where : Online
Fee : Free
Register : doolally.in/events
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)