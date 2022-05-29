Missing Nepal plane: 4 Indians from Thane among 22 people on board

Thane: The Nepal plane which went missing on Sunday were having four Indians who are residents of Thane's Rustomjee Athena society in Majiwada. The Kapurbawdi police have asked the relatives of the family to get in touch with the embassy in Nepal.

On Sunday, a plane of Nepal's Tara Air went missing in the morning in mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara. Four members of a family from Thane are among 22 on board the plane.

One of the police officer from Kapurbawdi police station on the condition of anonymity informed, "The four members of Tripathi family were on the missing Nepal plane. Ashok Kumar Tripathi and his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi and children Dhanush and Ritika were on board on the missing plane. Soon after the incident, the Indian embassy in Nepal contacted the Mumbai police to get the details about the four family members who are on board the plane. The address which was mentioned on the passport of Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathi) was Chikuwadi locality in Borivali suburb of Mumbai. When a team of Mumbai police reached her flat in Mumbai they found it locked."

Uttam Sonawane, a senior police inspector of Kapurbawdi police station while giving more information on the family background said, "The Mumbai police team inquired more about there whereabouts with the neighbours with whom it came to know that Ashok Tripathi wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathi) has rented the flat to someone else who is also currently out of the country. Also the Tripathi family shifted to Thane's Kapurbawdi and they staying there. The Tripathis were residents of Rustomjee Athena in Majiwada at Thane. Ashok Tripathi was staying in Bhubaneswar and he Ashok and Vaibhavi were divorced. The court had ordered that the family can spend 10 days in a year together so the family went for tour in Nepal to spend time together. From the society members of Rustomjee Athena we came to know that Vaibhavi's mother who is elderly person and on ventilator is staying there also her sister who works in CIPLA company is with her to take mother's care. We haven't informed about the incident to the family because the elderly person is at home. We have asked them to get in touch with the Indian embassy in Nepal."