 Miraculous Escape! Woman Survives Unhurt After Falling From Moving Women’s Special Train Between Diva And Mumbra
According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), officials received information about a passenger falling from a moving train. GRP personnel, along with the station master, rushed to the spot and found Shinde walking on the railway track towards Diva.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
In what can only be described as a miracle, a 35-year-old woman survived unhurt after falling from a moving women’s special local train between Diva and Mumbra on Wednesday morning.

Incident Details

The woman, identified as Pooja Shinde, a resident of Diva, lives with her husband and family. The incident occurred around 9:00 AM while she was traveling on the train and boarded at Diva station.

GRP Response

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), officials received information about a passenger falling from a moving train. GRP personnel, along with the station master, rushed to the spot and found Shinde walking on the railway track towards Diva. When questioned, she stated that she had fallen from the women’s special train but had not suffered any injuries not even internal wounds.

Archana Dusane, Senior Police Inspector at Thane Railway Police Station, confirmed that the GRP team brought Shinde to Diva station and informed her husband, who later took her home.

Eyewitness Account

An eyewitness, Darshana Chaudhary, who was on the same train, said the woman was lucky because the train was moving slowly. “I immediately alerted GRP officials. She fell onto the grassy patch. Had the fall happened five minutes later, she would have landed near the creek, and survival would have been unlikely,” Chaudhary said.

Possible Cause

The train, packed with commuters, was reportedly overcrowded. Officials suspect Shinde may have stood on the footboard and held the grip of the rod, losing balance due to the rain-soaked rods inside the compartment and the overcrowded conditions.

